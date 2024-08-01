Was lucky to have a few conversations with him, says Rohit on Gaekwad’s demise

Colombo: The cricketing fraternity in India is in mourning following the demise of former India cricketer and head coach Aunshuman Gaekwad on Wednesday night, and captain Rohit Sharma paid his tribute to him, adding that it was his good fortune to have a few conversations with him.

Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India from 1975 to 1987, and went on to be a selector, as well as be the side’s head coach from October 1997 to September 1999. He then returned as coach for India in 2000 Champions Trophy on BCCI’s request, where they lost to New Zealand in the final.

“I was absolutely devastated to hear that news. I was lucky to have a few conversations with him during the BCCI awards, and on a personal note as well. When I was playing Ranji Trophy, he was there and I had a chance to speak to him when he had a few things to talk about my game as well, which was overwhelming for me because he was such a great cricketer for us."

“It's always nice when you learn from your seniors, understand how cricket was played back in the day, how tough it was and then to pass on his experiences on cricket and what his visions are about cricket. For me to understand that was a great learning at that point.”

“Condolences to his family, it's not a good time when you lose your loved ones, it's always tough. I was lucky that I had a few chances to meet him and talk to him on a personal level," said Rohit on the eve of the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Gaekwad, 71, was suffering from blood cancer, and travelled to King’s College Hospital in London for his further treatment, before returning to his hometown Vadodara in June. He passed away at the Bhailal Amin General Hospital around 10 pm on Wednesday night.

The BCCI had released INR 1 crore to support Gaekwad’s treatment, following pleas from various former cricketers. Roger Binny, the former India player currently serving as BCCI President, was present at Gaekwad’s last rites in Vadodara on Thursday afternoon alongside ex-players Kiran More and Nayan Mongia.

Gaekwad was honoured with CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018, and also served as a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) alongside Kapil Dev and Shantha Rangaswamy. He served as President of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) till his demise and even represented the body in the BCCI Apex Council from 2019-2022.