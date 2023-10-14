Live
- Crores lost in major fire at oil factory in Bengal's Howrah
- EPS demands prayer facilities for Muslim prisoners in Vellore jail
- Amazon Great Indian Festival: Smartphone deals, iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
- KTR meets Ponnala Lakshmaiah, says he will be given an appropriate position in BRS
- TDP leaders criticizing the behavior of prison officials
- India likely to see 6.3 mn foldable smartphone shipments by 2027
- FPI sell figure at Rs 9,784 cr in Oct
- National Dessert Day 2023: History, meaning and ways to celebrate the day sweetly
- TDP calls for Nyayaniki Sankellu program tomorrow in support of Naidu
- High-level meeting likely to take call on winding up MMTC, STC, PEC
Won't lose it because of one match: Babar
- 'Didn't get captaincy because of one match...'
- My World Cup till right now has not been as it should have been; missing Naseem a lot but Shaheen up for big days
Ahmedabad: Babar Azam does not believe that the outcome of the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in World Cup on Saturday will have an impact on his captaincy.
The captains of both the teams feel pressure of the big-game, especially when losing isn't an option for fans from both sides of the border. Babar, though, looked unperturbed. "I never worry, that because of this match I will lose my captaincy.
Whatever God has written for me – I will get. I will get what I deserve. I didn't get the captaincy because of one match and I will not lose it because of one match," Babar said. Naseem Shah's absence will be felt dearly, said Babar but he knows that his main weapon Shaheen Shah Afridi is raring to have a go at the Indians.
