Won't lose it because of one match: Babar

Ahmedabad: Babar Azam does not believe that the outcome of the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in World Cup on Saturday will have an impact on his captaincy.

The captains of both the teams feel pressure of the big-game, especially when losing isn't an option for fans from both sides of the border. Babar, though, looked unperturbed. "I never worry, that because of this match I will lose my captaincy.

Whatever God has written for me – I will get. I will get what I deserve. I didn't get the captaincy because of one match and I will not lose it because of one match," Babar said. Naseem Shah's absence will be felt dearly, said Babar but he knows that his main weapon Shaheen Shah Afridi is raring to have a go at the Indians.