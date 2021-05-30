WTC final is like World Cup for me, never played white-ball cricket for New Zealand, says Neil Wagner

New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner has said that playing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final will be equivalent to playing in a World Cup for him as he has never made a limited-overs appearance for the BlackCaps. He has been an international cricketer for close to nine years now.

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the 2019-21 WTC final in Southampton, starting from June 18. Before that, Kane Williamson and Co will take on hosts England in a two-match Test series and Wagner is currently preparing for that.



In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Wagner went on to also admit that not making his debut in white-ball formats has been his "biggest disappointment".



"Yeah, it is like a World Cup final for me. The biggest disappointment, I guess, in my career is that I've never really played a white-ball game for New Zealand or never been able to crack into the T20 or the one-day game. That ship has probably sailed now and I don't think the opportunity will ever come. For me now, it's about putting all my focus and energy into Test cricket and to be able to play in a World Test Championship final is like a World Cup for me.



I know this final is the first and there isn't a lot of history around it, but it's the start of something that's pretty big. To play in a one-off Test final against India, one of the best teams in the world, if not the best team in the world, to be able to test yourself against the best on the highest and biggest stage, that's what it's about," Wagner was quoted by ESPNCricinfo, as saying in the interview.



Having made his Test debut in 2012, Wagner has made 51 Test appearances for New Zealand, picking up 219 wickets, including nine five-wicket hauls.



"It's extremely exciting, but I don't want to think too far ahead. Don't want to let the occasion get to you, just treat it like another Test match and do the same things you do. It's definitely going to be a special occasion. That's for sure, "the 35-year-old pacer added.



After the England series and the WTC final, New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling is set to retire from all formats of the game.



Wagner heaped praise on Watling, saying the gloveman will be "sorely" missed in the team.



"He's a top man and will be sorely missed in this team. He's the glue and the gel of the team and has been around for a long time now. I've always appreciated his honesty. He's one of the guys who put me back in line if need be but will also encourage you and pick you up on the tough days.



He's always been there for me, whether for plans or ideas. No matter how tired he is, he will sprint from the keeping side, run all the way to your mark to have a chat with you with a couple of plans. He's been a class performer for this team and he's always seen to be the guy that has done the nitty-gritty sort of stuff well and encourages people like myself and everyone around the team," Wagner concluded," Wagner said further.



The Indian cricket team is expected to arrive in England on June 3, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Co will undergo a period of "managed isolation" after their arrival in the UK.



"The Indian Men's team will arrive in the UK on June 3 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test. Prior to travelling, the party will have spent 14 days in a bio-secure environment in India during which regular testing will have taken place. Upon landing, they will proceed directly to the on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl where they will be tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation.



Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation. Players' activity will be allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue," read ICC's official release.

