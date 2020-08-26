'You're the GOAT': Indian cricket fraternity hails James Anderson

New Delhi: Indian cricket fraternity has heaped praise on James Anderson after he became the first fast-bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim 600 wickets.

Anderson achieved the feat after he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali on Day 5 of the third Test which ended in a draw at the Ages Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday.

"Well done James Anderson...this milestone is just greatness...156 Test matches as fast bowler is just unthinkable...u will make every young fast bowler believe that greatness is achievable," former India captain and current BCCI President SouravGanguly said in a tweet. Sachin Tendulkar said: "What an incredible achievement James Anderson. Many congratulations on your feat. 600 wickets in Test Cricket over a span of 17 years for a fast bowler is a testament to your grit, perseverance and accurate bowling."

"Congratulations James Anderson for this outstanding achievement of 600 wickets. Definitely one of the best bowlers I've faced," said current Team India skipper ViratKohli.

Anderson is now the fourth highest wicket taker of all time in Test cricket behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619). Among fast bowlers, the 38-year-old is followed by Glenn McGrath (563), Courtney Walsh (519) and his long-time new ball partner Stuart Broad (514).

"Never thought I'd see in my lifetime a fast bowler take 600 test wickets! It's not just the quantity but the quality with which he has bowled - be it slow or fast wickets, bounce or no bounce, seam or no seam, for him conditions never mattered! Sir James Anderson you are the #GOAT," tweeted Yuvraj Singh.

VVS Laxman said: "For a fast-bowler to play 156 Test matches is an incredible achievement, a testament of his endurance. And becoming the first fast bowler to 600 test wickets is a just reward for the hard-work& the passion with which James Anderson has played his cricket. Many congratulations."

"The legend of #JimmyAnderson grows with every ball, every innings and every game. Congratulations on 600 Test wickets and counting...," tweeted Mohammad Kaif.

"Great skills and even greater performer James Anderson #600wickets #test," said IrfanPathan.