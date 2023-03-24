Yuvraj Singh backs struggling Suryakumar Yadav: ‘Our Surya will rise again’

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has backed under-fire Suryakumar Yadav, saying "our Surya will rise again."

While Suryakumar has established himself as a key member of the Indian T20I squad, the same cannot be said about his place in the One-Day Internationals (ODI). In the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Australia, which India lost 2-1, Surya got out for a golden duck in all games.

However, Yuvraj, who played a key role in India's World Cup triumph in 2011, said Rohit Sharma and Co should back Surya as he could be an important player in the upcoming World Cup if given opportunities.

India are set to host the 50-over World Cup in October-November this year.

"Every sports person goes through ups and downs in their career! We've all experienced it at some point. I believe @surya_14kumar is a key player for India and will play an important role in the World Cup if given the opportunities. Let's back our players because our Surya will rise again," Yuvraj tweeted.

Australia pacer dismissed Surya LBW in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In the second match in Vizag, it was Starc again, who accounted for his wicket. In the third and final ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Ashton Agar trapped the Indian batter plumb in front.



Surya, who is ranked No. 1 in the T20I batsmen's rankings, has scored 433 runs in 23 ODIs at an average of 24.05, which is way less than his actual potential and class. With an unimpressive start to the ODI career, his most recent failure against Australia has put him under the radar again.

Meanwhile, even Indian captain Rohit had stepped in with support for Surya, saying the middle-order batsman received three good balls.

"He only played three balls in three (games) this series. I don't know how much to look into it. He got three good balls, to be honest. Today, it wasn't that good ball; he should have gone forward. He knows best.

"He plays spin so well. We have seen that over last couple of years. That's why we held him back and give him that role for the last 15-20 overs where he can play his game, but it's really unfortunate he could only play three balls. That can happen to anyone. But the potential and ability is always there. He is just going through that phase right now," said Rohit after the third ODI.

Surya's recent dismissals not his fault, says Danish Kaneria

Even former Pakistan cricketer Daniesh Kaneria has supported Surya, saying his recent dismissals are not his fault.

"Suryakumar got three straight ducks but that's not his fault. It's the fault of the management and captain Rohit Sharma. His confidence is shattered are you are demotivating by playing him down the order. You sent him to bat after the match got over. When Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were batting, you sent Axar Patel after a wicket and then Hardik Pandya ahead of Suryakumar," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.