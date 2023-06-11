Yuzvendra Chahal completes 7 years in international cricket

New Delhi: Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who completed his seven years in international cricket on Sunday (June 11), expressed gratitude towards former captains MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and current skipper Rohit Sharma, for playing under them in the senior national team.



Chahal made his international debut under Dhoni's captaincy on the Zimbabwe tour in 2016, Since then, he has established himself as one of the leading spinners for India in white-ball cricket, playing 72 ODIs and 75 T20Is, picking up 121 and 91 wickets respectively.

On Sunday, the leg-spinner took to social media and called Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit as his mentors and inspirations during his journey.

"This day 7 years ago I received my debut cap from Mahi Bhai to bowl for the Indian Cricket Team. Since then my life has been nothing but a journey of making India proud with the talent I possess and the spirit of always wanting to win it for my team and fans. I am definitely fortunate enough to have played along with 3 of my mentors and everyone's inspiration till date," said Chahal in a tweet.

"Mahi Bhai, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With the best guidance on and off the field. I have always worked towards my goals and will continue to do so, since we have more records to break. So with great pride and honour in my heart, I would want to express my feeling of being grateful to God, my mentors and my colleagues. Today is special and Many more special days awaited ahead. JAI HIND," he added.

The 32-year-old spinner had an impressive IPL 2023 season for the Rajasthan Royals. He ended up as the highest wicket-taker for his team with 21 wickets, averaging 20.57 and was the fifth bowler on the Purple Cap list for the season.