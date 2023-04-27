Dumbbells, neck plank & stretching: Wrestlers turn Jantar Mantar into training centre

Top Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other young grapplers have turned Jantar Mantar into their training centre, amid protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.



On Day 4 of the protest, the grapplers were seen doing wrestling exercises. Vinesh was training with Sangita Phogat, whereas Sakshi was helped by her husband Satyawart Kadian, the Arjuna awardee wrestler.

Meanwhile, a physio was assisting Bajrang on the mat, before the Olympic bronze medallist did some stretching. They all looked tired but their passion for sport was evident despite sleepless nights.

"We will not go from here till we get justice. And we are ready to face the punishment if we are wrong. Wrestling is everything for us and we want to keep ourselves fit both mentally and physically. We will keep practicing here," Bajrang told IANS.

A coach said, "Fitness is important in every fight. Our wrestlers understand it. They have made India proud several times. It feels bad that they are working out here at Jantar Mantar at the protest area, when they should be in the stadium as major tournaments are coming in a couple of months.