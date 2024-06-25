Live
- Awareness rallies on sickle cell anemia disease in all Anganwadi Centers under the auspices of Women and Child Welfare Department
- Pune Porsche case: Bombay HC says JJB remand illegal, orders release of minor boy
- ICICI Bank 6th Indian company to surpass $100 bn market cap
- Docs call for more surveillance as Pak sees deadly tick-borne virus outbreak
- Fresh water scheme with Rs.124.48 crores to quench the thirst of Kottagudem.
- Death toll rises to 23 in South Korea battery plant fire
- AIADMK Member Arrested In Tamil Nadu For Spurious Liquor Production
- Tribal Kuki-Zo People In Manipur Protest, Demand Union Territory
- Two Teachers Arrested In Maharashtra For NEET-UG Paper Leak Scam
- Trinamool Congress Criticizes Congress Over Unilateral Speaker Candidate Nomination
East Bengal FC extend Hijazi Maher contract until 2026
East Bengal FC has retained the services of defensive mainstay Hijazi Maher until the end of the 2025-26 season.
“Hijazi has become an important player in our defensive system, achieving incredible numbers in clearances, aerial duels and interceptions. His solidity was one of the prime reasons why we could achieve the best defensive numbers since our entry into the ISL. Hijazi got offers from other clubs, but decided to play for us and help us in our AFC campaign and other important competitions,” said East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat.
One of the top-performing defenders in Indian football last season, the 26-year-old Jordanian was adjudged the best defender in East Bengal’s victorious Kalinga Super Cup 2024 campaign.
