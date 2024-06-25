  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports

East Bengal FC extend Hijazi Maher contract until 2026

East Bengal FC extend Hijazi Maher contract until 2026
x
Highlights

East Bengal FC has retained the services of defensive mainstay Hijazi Maher until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Kolkata : East Bengal FC has retained the services of defensive mainstay Hijazi Maher until the end of the 2025-26 season.

“Hijazi has become an important player in our defensive system, achieving incredible numbers in clearances, aerial duels and interceptions. His solidity was one of the prime reasons why we could achieve the best defensive numbers since our entry into the ISL. Hijazi got offers from other clubs, but decided to play for us and help us in our AFC campaign and other important competitions,” said East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat.

One of the top-performing defenders in Indian football last season, the 26-year-old Jordanian was adjudged the best defender in East Bengal’s victorious Kalinga Super Cup 2024 campaign.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X