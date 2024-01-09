Live
England batter Emma Lamb undergoes back surgery; to now begin rehabilitation
England batter Emma Lamb has undergone surgery on her lower back and is now all set to begin rehabilitation, said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday. Emma was withdrawn from England’s squad for the one-off Test against India last month due to a back problem.
The ECB said at that time, Emma returned home to the UK where she would see a spinal surgeon to determine the next steps. In her absence, Sophia Dunkley opened the batting with Tammy Beaumont in the Test at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, which India won by 347 runs.
“Emma Lamb has undergone surgery on a lower back injury. Following a recovery period, opening batter Lamb will now begin her rehabilitation with the ECB and Thunder medical teams,” said the ECB.
Emma made her international debut in a T20I against New Zealand at Chelmsford in September 2021 and has played in all formats for England as an opening batter. In two Tests, she has scored 76 runs, making 363 runs at an average of 36.30 in 11 ODI matches, including a century and two fifties.
Emma has also taken three wickets in the 50-over format. England will come back to international cricket action in mid-March when they are scheduled to tour New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs.