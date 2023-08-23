Entrepreneurs to vie for the ‘Kamadhenu Real Estates Bharath Shah Badminton League' hosted by BNI on August 25th, 26th! 

BNI - the world’s largest referral networking organization; is hosting the 2nd Edition of the ‘Kamadhenu Real Estates Bharath Shah Badminton League’; for entrepreneurs on 25th and 26th August 23, at Game Point, Kondapur. T Satish Kumar, Area Director, BNI Hyderabad; unveiled the trophy and Jerseys, on Wednesday at B-Hub Trainings Space, Banjara Hills. Also present on the occasion were Himavanth, MD, Kamadhenu Real Estates; Swathi, Partner, Kamadhenu Real Estates; Arjun Singh, Saksham & Sunny Sahay, Badminton committee Members.

We, as entrepreneurs are always striving to achieve our business goals with dedication and hard work. It’s equally important to take some time out to unwind, recharge and foster a sense of camaraderie among the members of BNI fraternity. By nurturing the bonds formed on the sports field, we are creating lasting friendships which help us to excel in business too, says Sanjana Shah, Executive Director, BNI Hyderabad.

The league meant exclusively for the BNI members, involves 160 members from across 45 BNI chapters in the city. This is a Doubles only tournament and is divided into 3 power packed categories of ‘Novice’ for beginners; ‘Intermediate’ and ‘Pros’ for seasoned players. Over 80 teams will vie for the Trophy by playing matches spanning over 2 days at the Game Point, Kondapur. The tournament will be strictly governed by the professional Badminton rules. The finals will be held on August 26th, 2023, and the winners and star performers in all the three categories will be felicitated on the occasion.

Sportsmanship embodies a set of values critical to success, be it mutual respect, collaboration, ethical behavior, emotional intelligence and more, transforming us into well rounded individuals. The second edition of ‘Kamadhenu Estates Bharath Shah Badminton League’ will be one such opportunity to equip us to succeed and thrive in variety of situations, T Satish Kumar.