Euro 2024: Russian flags to be removed during Ukraine vs Romania match

As Ukraine plays their first Euro 2024 match against Romania on Monday, there is a bigger task for UEFA and the security forces. The football governing body and security forces will have a task cut out when they try to intercept and remove any Russian flags that may be displayed amidst the crowd.



The move to remove all Russian flags has arisen after many Russian flags were seen during the Serbia vs. England match at Gelsenkirchen on Sunday. Serbia is one of Russia’s strongest allies in Europe.



After Jude Bellingham scored what was the lone goal for the match, many Russian flags were seen at the Serbian end of the stadium.



UEFA said the security staff will try to intercept and remove Russian flags from being displayed at the Munich stadium when Ukraine takes on Romania in their group stage match at the ongoing Euro 2024.



The UEFA banned Russian teams from international football after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.



Although there is no cap or ban on Russian citizens trying to buy tickets and watch Euro 2024, carrying flags would not be allowed, especially when Ukraine takes part.



Munich, where Ukraine plays Romania, hosted the opening game of Euro 2024 between Germany and Scotland and many Russian flags were seen on the Scotland side of the stadium.



UEFA and the German football authorities have said that flags of non participating teams and political messages will not be allowed inside the stadium. Only flags of playing and participating teams will be allowed into the stadiums, fan zones and other official Euro telecast places.



The authorities have also taken strict action on political messages, Israel and Palestine flags inside the stadium and irresponsible behaviour.



Meanwhile, some England and Serbia fans were detained after a brawl during their team’s matches. UEFA is in contact with the teams and their representatives following the incident.