Ex-England player Batty leaves Surrey head coach job to join CSK as assistant coach for IPL 2027

London: Former England off-spinner Gareth Batty will step down as Surrey head coach to join five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as an assistant coach for the tournament’s 2027 season, the county club said on Monday.

CSK had previously got former India left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan as their new head coach, with former fast bowler Mohit Sharma also in line to join the team as their new bowling coach.

The move brings down the curtain on Batty’s 21-year association with Surrey – serving the club as a player, captain and then coach. Batty took charge as head coach in 2022 and guided Surrey to three successive County Championship titles.

In doing so, they became the first team in nearly six decades to win the title three years running. Surrey won the County Championship in 2022, his first season in charge, and retained it in the 2023 and 2024 seasons before finishing second in the 2025 edition. Under him, the club also reached the knockout stages of the T20 Blast in each of his five seasons, including two appearances at Finals Day.

“Thank you hardly seems enough for all that Surrey has meant to me. It has been a privilege to serve this great club, to share in its success and challenges. The new journey is a very exciting one for my family and me with CSK in the IPL, and I’m looking forward to getting going.

“I would like to make a special thank you to Stewie; he has been there throughout -- thank you for the memories and your belief in me, boss. Clubs are built on more than results and trophies; they are built on people, loyalty and a shared sense of purpose, and I look forward to my third chapter as a fan. Thank you,” said Batty in a statement issued by Surrey on Monday.

Beyond the trophy triumphs, Batty’s tenure also saw a number of Surrey first-team players graduate to the England set-up. Batty played for Surrey between 1998 and 2001 before returning in 2010. He captained the side from 2015 to 2017 before handing over to current skipper Rory Burns, and moved straight into the coaching staff after retiring as a player in 2021.

Batty made more than 350 appearances for Surrey, claiming over 500 wickets across formats, and is the club’s joint-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket. He also played 20 times for England across all three formats, and picked 20 wickets overall.

Surrey’s Director of Cricket Alec Stewart paid rich tribute to the outgoing Batty. “It is difficult to put into words just how much Gareth Batty has given to Surrey County Cricket Club, both as a player and as Head Coach.

“I have known and worked with Gareth for many years, and throughout that time he has shown an outstanding commitment to this Club. As a player and then as Captain, he has always put the team first and played a significant role in helping to move the Club forward.

“He has a passion and knowledge for the game as well as a determination to get the very best out of himself and those around him. When he made the transition into coaching, he brought those same qualities with him.

“Taking on the role of Head Coach is never straightforward, particularly at a Club with the expectations and traditions of Surrey. Gareth embraced that challenge, and his achievement in leading the side to three consecutive County Championship titles is a reflection of his hard work, his understanding of the players and his fierce will to win.

“Gareth has always cared deeply about the Club. He demands a great deal of himself and those around him, because he wants Surrey to be successful and wants every player to fulfil their potential,” he said.

Stewart also thanked Batty on a personal level and acknowledged the sacrifices made by his family. “On a personal level, I would like to thank him for everything he has contributed to Surrey throughout his time at the Kia Oval. We share a love of the Club and a determination to see Surrey continue to succeed, and we can look back with considerable pride on what has been achieved, both on and off the field during his time as Head Coach.

“I would also like to thank his family for their understanding and patience with what the role has demanded from him over the last five years. Whilst we are sorry to see him go, I understand that this opportunity was too good for him to pass up and will enable him to spend more time with his family outside of the IPL season.

“He leaves with the very best wishes of everyone at the Club. Gareth may have been born a Yorkshireman, but he was made in Surrey and has had an incredible impact on the Club,” added Stewart.



