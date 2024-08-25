F1: Norris wins Dutch Grand Prix ahead of Verstappen, Leclerc

McLaren's Lando Norris claimed victory in the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, defeating championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull, denying him a fourth consecutive home win on Sunday.

Starting from pole position, Norris initially lost the lead to Verstappen off the line as the Red Bull driver surged ahead at the first corner and created a gap. Despite this setback, Norris fought back as the race progressed, finding extra pace while Verstappen struggled with grip issues. Norris reasserted his lead and maintained it throughout, eventually finishing more than 20 seconds ahead of Verstappen. This win, added to his Miami victory earlier in the season, helped reduce Verstappen’s championship lead.

Charles Leclerc also delivered a notable performance, moving from sixth to third to secure a podium finish for Ferrari amidst a tough weekend. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri finished fourth after losing track position due to an extended first stint.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished fifth, ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Russell and Hamilton, who opted for late second pit stops to switch to soft tyres, aimed for the fastest lap but Norris ultimately set the benchmark.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly came in ninth, while Fernando Alonso took the final point for Aston Martin by overtaking Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg late in the race. Lance Stroll finished 12th but was demoted to 13th due to a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

Alex Albon, who started from the back of the grid due to a disqualification related to Williams’s illegal floor upgrade, ended up 14th. Esteban Ocon and Logan Sargeant finished 15th and 16th respectively, with Yuki Tsunoda in 17th. Kevin Magnussen, who started from the pit lane, finished 18th, while Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, both from Sauber, rounded out the field after two pit stops each.

Norris's performance allowed him to reduce Verstappen’s championship lead from 78 points to 70 with nine races remaining.