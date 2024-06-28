FanCode to livestream Andhra Premier League 2024 with Telugu commentary

FanCode, the official digital partner for the Andhra Premier League, will be streaming all the matches with Telugu commentary to go with the English commentary. Former IPL stars and Andhra players T.Suman and Kalyan Krishna will be the Telugu commentators for the league.

The upcoming season of the Andhra Premier League starts on June 30 and is slated to go on till July 13. Rayalaseema Kings, Coastal Riders, KVR Uttarandhra Lions, Marlin Godavari Titans, Bezawada Tigers and Vizag Warriors are the six teams taking part, and some of the marquee players include Ricky Bhui, KS Bharat, Shaikh Rasheed, Hari Shankar Reddy amongst others.

All the 19 matches will be played in Visakhapatnam. Defending champions Rayalaseema Kings will face APL 2022 winners Coastal Riders in the opening match on Sunday, in what will be a rematch of last year’s finals. All day games will start at 2:30 PM, while the evening games will start at 6:30 PM.

The league is backed by the Andhra Cricket Association and will also serve as a platform for local players to showcase their talent nationally, with all the games being streamed live on FanCode. Full season pass will be available for Rs.89 and new users can also watch one single game for Rs.25.

Cricket fans will be able to watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, Tata Play Binge, Amazon Prime Video Channels, OTT Play, Jio Platforms, WatchO and on www.fancode.com.