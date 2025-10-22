Five International Cricket Matches on October 23 – Full Schedule and Timings

Cricket lovers are in for a treat on Thursday, October 23, with five big international matches. Only Sri Lanka is not playing this week.

India vs Australia (2nd ODI) – Adelaide

Australia leads 1-0. India aims to level the series. Time 9:00 AM IST

Pakistan vs South Africa (2nd Test) – Rawalpindi

South Africa leads 1-0 after scoring 404 versus Pakistan’s 333. Day 4 starts at 10:00 AM

England vs New Zealand (3rd T20) – Auckland

England leads 1-0. The winner takes the series. Time 11:45 AM

India Women vs New Zealand (World Cup)

A must-win for India to stay in the semi-final race. Time 3:00 PM

West Indies vs Bangladesh (3rd ODI)

Series tied 1-1. The winner lifts the trophy