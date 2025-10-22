Live
- Shraddha Arya hits back at hater who trolled her for not revealing her babies’ faces
- Ahmedabad: Devotees at BAPS Swaminarayan Temple devoutly offer ‘Annakut’ of over 1,200 dishes to Lord Krishna on Govardhan Puja
- TN BJP spokesperson Prasad greets HM Shah on b'day; hails transformative leadership in cooperative sector
- Tribal Business Conclave to empower entrepreneurs, drive inclusive growth
- HM Amit Shah celebrates 62nd birthday, Gujarati New Year in hometown Ahmedabad
- Rajnath Singh to visit Jaisalmer tomorrow to attend Army Commander’s Conference
- Kerala: LoP Satheesan slams CM Vijayan for his 'fascist' approach to ASHA workers' protest
- Court nixes bail pleas, sends Durgapur gang-rape accused to judicial custody; TI parade on Oct 24
- Andhra Pradesh giving priority to green energy, data centres: CM
- PM Modi extends wishes on Guru Charan Yatra
Five International Cricket Matches on October 23 – Full Schedule and Timings
Highlights
Cricket fans can watch five international matches on October 23, including India vs Australia, Pakistan vs South Africa, and more.
Cricket lovers are in for a treat on Thursday, October 23, with five big international matches. Only Sri Lanka is not playing this week.
India vs Australia (2nd ODI) – Adelaide
Australia leads 1-0. India aims to level the series. Time 9:00 AM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa (2nd Test) – Rawalpindi
South Africa leads 1-0 after scoring 404 versus Pakistan’s 333. Day 4 starts at 10:00 AM
England vs New Zealand (3rd T20) – Auckland
England leads 1-0. The winner takes the series. Time 11:45 AM
India Women vs New Zealand (World Cup)
A must-win for India to stay in the semi-final race. Time 3:00 PM
West Indies vs Bangladesh (3rd ODI)
Series tied 1-1. The winner lifts the trophy
Next Story