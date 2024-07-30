Chennaiyin FC announce 22-man squad for Durand Cup

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC have announced a 22-member squad for the ongoing Durand Cup. The Marina Machans will begin their charge against the Indian Army on Wednesday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur.

The squad features a blend of senior team members and promising reserves, including notable players such as Vincy Barretto, Bikash Yumnam, Irfan Yadwad, Samik Mitra, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, and Sachu Siby. This mix of experience and youth is reflected in the roster, which comprises three goalkeepers, eight defenders, nine midfielders, and two forwards, ensuring a well-balanced team across all positions.

“It's a very good team because it's a mixture of senior team players from the ISL team and also the reserve team players and also the players who have been shortlisted who have got an opportunity to come and represent Chennaiyin FC in the Durand Cup,” said assistant coach Noel Wilson, who joined Owen Coyle’s coaching staff ahead of the new season.

Chennaiyin FC have been drawn alongside Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC, as well as the armed forces’ Indian Army and Assam Rifles in Group D of the Durand Cup 2024. All six games of the group stage will take place at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, following which the group winners and, possibly, the second-placed team, will advance to the knockout stage.

The Marina Machans will take on Jamshedpur FC on August 4 after their first match in the tournament and they will conclude their group stage run against Assam Rifles on August 11.

Chennaiyin previously reached the quarter-finals of the Durand Cup in 2022 and 2023, and are looking to better their past performances this time around, as per assistant coach Wilson, “We are going there to win games. We are not going there to take part. As a team, we are going to be together, on the field, off the field. There's going to be unity. We are going to go on the field and fight and give our 100 percent."

First played 136 years ago, the Durand Cup is the oldest existing football club contest in Asia and the fifth-oldest in the world, adding to its alluring appeal. Hosted by the Durand Football Tournament Society and the All India Football Federation, the cup has traditionally been the curtain-raiser for the Indian domestic football season.

The 133rd edition of the tournament, being played in 2024, is the third under the Asian Football Confederation umbrella. Presently, 24 teams participate in the competition: all 14 from the Indian Super League, plus invitees from the I-League, state leagues, armed forces, and foreign armed forces.

Chennaiyin FC Squad For Durand Cup 2024

Goalkeepers: Mohanraj K, Samik Mitra, Malhar Umesh Mohol

Defenders: Niketh N, Bikash Yumnam, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Rojjak Ali SK, YV Praful Kumar, Aby S, Shanu Stellus, Sachu Siby

Midfielders: Ngangom Raman Singh, Ganeshpandi S, Solaimalai R, Jayasurya, Vivek S, Karthik T, Vincy Barretto, Komal Thatal, Lalpekhlua

Forwards: Vishal R, Irfan Yadwad