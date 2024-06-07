Chennaiyin FC announce third signing ahead of new season, acquire services of defender Laldinpuia

Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC announced their third new signing for the upcoming season by acquiring the services of defender PC Laldinpuia. The versatile defender has inked a three-year deal with Chennaiyin FC.



The team management were looking at defenders who can also operate in the midfield, and Laldinpuia fit the bill. The 27-year-old Mizoram-based player has played for Jamshedpur FC in the league and has returned with impressive performances.



It is also an advantage that the 27-year-old has played under current Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle when the coach was helming Jamshedpur FC. Coyle handed Laldinpuia his debut, was an integral part of the team and helped them win the ISL League Shield in 2022.



Laldinpuia has played 35 matches in ISL. His numbers speak for himself as he sizzled with 37 interceptions and 15 blocks to make him one of the standout performers for Jamshedpur FC.



He is also a tough tackler. The Mizoram-based player was involved in 106 duels and 35 tackles in the league so far, making him a player to watch out for.



Chennaiyin FC head coach Coyle lauded Laldinpuia’s ability to play as a centre back and said he was familiar with the footballer’s style of play. “In Laldinpuia we have got an incredible centre back on the back of a great season on our hands. I have worked with him briefly and I am confident he will be well loved amongst the squad,” Coyle said, in a statement released by the club.



Having played under Coyle, Laldinpuia said he has a great understanding of how the coach operates and said he was gunning to play a crucial role for Chennaiyin FC. “When they (Chennaiyin FC) told me that they were interested in me, I was very excited to join the club. A big team and the coach is also a good coach, I know his system and all so I can play under him,” Laldinpuia exclaimed.

