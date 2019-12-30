Cristiano Ronaldo eyes acting career after football retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he wants to act in movies whenever he retires from professional football.



Ronaldo, who moved from Real Madrid to Juventus ahead of the 2018-19 season, interacted with the media at the Dubai International Sports Conference on Saturday.

"One of the things that I seek to challenge myself in, for example, is acting in a movie. The moment my body is no longer responding in the right way on the field, then it would be the time to leave.

I hope I live more than 50 years to learn new things and face different challenges and try to find solutions for them," Ronaldo added in his interview with ESPN.

Speaking about his achievements so far in his decorated career, Ronaldo insisted that his love for football has driven him so far and there are no "special miracles or secrets" behind his success.

"The love of football is the main motive in achieving all the titles I ever won. There are no special miracles or secrets in my success story or any other success story. Rather, it is a great dedication to what you do.

At the age of 34, I still have that fitness through diligence and hard work to get titles," the Portuguese said.

Ronaldo recently became the first-ever footballer in Europe's top five leagues to have scored at least 10 or more goals in all competitions in each of the last 15 years. The star forward has won a total of five Ballon d'Or awards and four UEFA Champions League titles (One title with Manchester United and four with Real Madrid).

Meanwhile, he is only one goal away from hitting a century on the international level. Ronaldo netted his 99th goal for Portugal earlier this year at a Euro 2020 qualifying match against Luxembourg.

Defending champions Portugal have been drawn in Group F that also includes big guns like France and Germany. The tournament, which will be played in 12 cities, is scheduled to be played from June 12 to July 12.