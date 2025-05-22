First-timers Suhail Bhat, Nikhil Prabhu, Hrithik Tiwari dream of a bigger future in Blue Tigers colours

Kolkata: Every senior national team camp is a home of dreams. Dreams of the first training session, the first step onto the pitch wearing the blue of India, the first cap, the first goal. In Kolkata this time, three newcomers resonate with that - Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Nikhil Prabhu, and Hrithik Tiwari.

Bhat, aged 20, the youngest member of the camp, was two months old when Sunil Chhetri made his senior India debut and scored his first goal. Now, the two strikers train together on the same pitch. It's perhaps impossible to find any young Indian striker who doesn't idolise Chhetri.

"It is surreal to train with Chhetri bhai, and have conversations with him. I always wanted to know how it feels to be with him," Bhat told the AIFF's website.

"It was a dream to be here in the senior team. After beginning with the U16s and gradually climbing the ladder to the U19s and U23s, the hunger to be in the senior national team always remained. It isn't easy to come here, it needs a lot of hard work. The best players in the country are here, so it's a dream come true for me to be here and train with these guys.

Bhat, who plays his club football for Mohun Bagan SG, has played U16 and U23 internationals for India. He was part of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers squad in 2023 at just 18 years of age. After three days of training with the senior team, Suhail shared the difference he has felt after the step up.

"I can see the difference clearly. We represent the country in the youth team as well, but the senior team is totally different. The competition is much higher. The gap is much bigger.

"I dream of making my debut. Not just for me, but also for my family and the entire Kashmir. My dream is Kashmir's dream. I'll keep working really hard," Suhail added.

Defensive midfielder Nikhil Prabhu is also living the dream of the first camp, but feels it is just the start.

"The call-up felt like a dream coming true, not just mine, but also my parents’. I knew I was living the dream I had worked so hard for, but at the same time, I felt that this was just the beginning of the journey," Prabhu said.

The 24-year-old put on consistent performances for Punjab FC in the Indian Super League this season, with India head coach Manolo Márquez especially impressed with his versatility and duels.

"At the club, you play alongside foreigners and have a certain style of setup. But in the national team, you are playing with some of the names you have grown up watching, and that itself brings a special kind of feeling and responsibility," Prabhu said.

“The atmosphere in the camp has been really positive. I am learning a lot from my teammates and seniors, both on and off the pitch. I had been working hard on the field and waiting patiently for this opportunity," he added.

For goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, the camp presents a significant learning opportunity to not just learn from the best custodians in India but also compete against them and earn a spot in the matchday squad.

"The camp environment has been amazing, very professional, but also incredibly warm and welcoming. Training at this level, especially as a goalkeeper, pushes you every single day. I’m really enjoying it and learning a lot from experienced keepers like Amrinder (Singh) paaji, Vishal (Kaith) bhai, and Gurmeet (Singh) bhai, some of the best goalkeepers in the country."

Manolo Marquez, who is also Tiwari's coach at FC Goa, perceives a successful future for him, stating that the 23-year-old would be a top goalkeeper in India. The national team camp is the start of the journey to the top.

"Getting the call-up was an unbelievable moment, something I’ve dreamed about since I first started playing football. I’ve worked really hard over the years and made a lot of sacrifices, so this means everything to me, my family, and everyone who’s supported me along the way. It’s also a reminder that the hard work doesn’t stop here," Tiwari shared.



