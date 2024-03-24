Football: Canada, Costa Rica win playoffs, earn spots in Copa America 2024 finals

Canada and Costa Rica have secured berths at this year's Copa America football tournament in the United States by winning their respective CONCACAF playoffs. Canada progressed with a 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday night, before Costa Rica recovered from a goal down to overcome Honduras 3-1. Both games were played at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Cyle Larin and Jacob Shuffleburg scored for Canada as Mauro Biello's men earned a spot in the Copa America's Group A alongside Argentina, Peru and Chile, reports Xinhua. "I'm super-happy for all our fans, that's first and foremost," Biello told reporters. "What this means to all our fans is huge. To be able to be in Copa America, to play against the world champions. This is what all the soccer fans, the sports fans in this country want to see."

In the later match, Michaell Chirinos put Honduras ahead with a powerful volley before Orlando Galo, Warren Madrigal and Jefferson Brenes struck for Los Ticos.

The result pits Costa Rica in Group D against Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay.

"Today was a final, a decisive match," Costa Rica manager Gustavo Alfaro said. "We are in the middle of a generational change and it was not just another game because we are representing the country. We took a step forward and the result gives us confidence despite the fact we know we need to improve."

The Copa America will be played in the United States from June 20 to July 14.