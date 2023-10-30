  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports > Football

Football: Hapoel Tel Aviv head coach Valkanis leaves for Ajax

Football: Hapoel Tel Aviv head coach Valkanis leaves for Ajax
x
Highlights

Hapoel Tel Aviv head coach Michael Valkanis has left the Israeli Premier League club to join Ajax's coaching staff, Hapoel said in a statement on Monday.

Jerusalem: Hapoel Tel Aviv head coach Michael Valkanis has left the Israeli Premier League club to join Ajax's coaching staff, Hapoel said in a statement on Monday.

Ajax announced that the 49-year-old Australian had been appointed assistant to new head coach John van't Schip, reports Xinhua.

Hapoel have promoted Valkanis' former assistant, 32-year-old Spaniard Borja Lema, to replace the Australian as head coach.

"I want to express my gratitude from the bottom of my heart to the entire Hapoel Tel Aviv family," said Valkanis, who joined Hapoel in June.

"I am now turning to a new challenge, a unique and exciting opportunity to join a top club like Ajax," he added.

Ajax are experiencing their worst-ever season start, and currently sit bottom of the Dutch Eredivisie after losing 5-2 to PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.

Valkanis had previously served as van't Schip's assistant at Melbourne City, Zwolle and the Greece national team.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X