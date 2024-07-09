Football: India lose 1-2 in close battle with Myanmar in international friendly

Yangon (Myanmar): The Indian senior women's team suffered a 1-2 defeat to hosts Myanmar in the first of their two friendly matches at the Thuwunna Stadium here on Tuesday. In the first meeting between Myanmar and India after more than five years, the hosts scored both goals from set pieces. Tetsuro Uki's side took the early lead courtesy of a header from Odisha FC's Win Theingi Tun in the 14th minute.



Although her club teammate Pyari Xaxa equalised for India with an opportunistic tap-in in the 58th minute, San Thaw Thaw converted May Thet Mon Myint's free-kick in the 74th minute to win the game for Myanmar. Right-back Aruna Bag was handed her first start for India.

The Indian custodian came out of her goal but failed to get a touch on the Myanmar defender's curling corner as Win Theingi Tun arrived unmarked and headed it into the empty net to put the hosts ahead.

India were in pursuit of an equaliser immediately and almost got one from their first corner in the 18th minute. Anju Tamang's out-swinging delivery was headed wide of the near post by Soumya Guguloth. A few minutes later, Soumya tried to feed Anju with a low cross, but goalkeeper Myo Mya Mya Nyein gathered the ball before the latter could arrive.

Striker Pyari Xaxa tried her luck from a distance on two occasions, first seeing it go harmlessly wide before hitting it directly at Myo Mya Mya Nyein. On the Indian end, Myanmar continued to make Panthoi work. In the 42nd minute, she prevented the hosts from doubling their lead by making a solid one-on-one save to deny San Thaw Thaw.

India came out rejuvenated in their goal hunt in the second period. Head coach Langam Chaoba Devi brought on Karishma Shirvoikar in place of Sandhiya Ranganathan. And the Kickstart forward's fast pace paved the path for the equaliser in the 58th minute.

Receiving the ball from Naorem Priyangka Devi on the left, Karishma burst forward and fired at the goal with her left foot. Myo Mya Mya Nyein attempted to catch it but ended up spilling it onto the path of Pyari, who dispatched it first time into the roof of the net to make it 1-1.

Myanmar got their second goal from another dead-ball situation in the 74th minute. A low free-kick from May Thet Mon Myint caught the Indian defence napping as San Thaw Thaw was able to slip away and meticulously jink it over an onrushing Panthoi.

India will now look to regroup and correct the wrongs in the second friendly on Friday, July 12.