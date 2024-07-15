German legend Thomas Muller retires from international football

New Delhi: One of football’s finest and most charismatic players Thomas Muller has called curtains on what has been an illustrious international career for the German international.



The Bayern Munich legend was rumoured to be playing his last game for Germany at the Euros but had not confirmed it until he posted a video on Monday.

"When I was able to play my first international match in the German national team 14 years ago, I could not have dreamed of this. Great victories and bitter defeats. To stand up against the best, alongside fantastic teammates with whom I have experienced unforgettable moments,” said Muller in a farewell video posted on YouTube.

Müller made his debut for the German national team in 2010 in a 1-0 defeat to Argentina. The forward played in four World Cups and four European Championships with the DFB team. At the 2010 World Cup, in which Germany came third, Muller won the Golden Boot as top scorer and was also voted best 'young player of the tournament.'

Four years later, he became world champion with Germany in Brazil, and he made a significant contribution with five goals. Muller made a total of 131 international appearances for Germany, making him the most-capped player in DFB history after Lothar Matthäus (150) and Miroslav Klose. With 45 international goals, the born-and-bred Bavarian is also seventh in the DFB's all-time scoring list.

"Feeling your affection on the pitch, it always made me very proud to play for my country. We celebrated together and sometimes shed a tear together. I would like to say thank you to all the fans and teammates of the national team. Thank you for your support over the years. Keep your enthusiasm for the team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. That’s what I’m doing now as a fan in the stands and no longer as a player on the pitch. Goodbye," concluded Thomas.

The 2024 Euro has been bittersweet. As the footballing world has been introduced to many young talents whose prowess have been on in full form, the game has also bid farewell to many greats of the game.