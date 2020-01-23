Here's how soon Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool FC can win Premier League title

Liverpool FC, who are set to face Wolves on Friday, have accumulated 64 points from a possible 66 in the Premier League.

Their latest win came at home when they defeated arch-rivals Manchester United 2-0. That victory handed them a special record in club football. With 21 wins from 22 games in the Premier League, Liverpool now has made the best-ever start to a season by a club in Europe's top-five leagues.

The Reds, who are nearing to their first Premier League in 30 years, are not getting carried away as their boss Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that the job isn't over yet and his boys have no intention to join any title-winning parties already.

Reigning champions Manchester City, two seasons ago, broke several records when they became the first-ever club in the Premier League to score as many as 100 points. If Klopp's side continues their current form, Liverpool well could be hitting a century and also setting new records.

According to the current scenario, Liverpool needs 30 points to secure the Premier League title and that means, they to win 10 out of the remaining 16 matches in the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Man Utd won the Premier League in 2001 with five games to spare and till today, it is the fastest in the history of the tournament.

If Liverpool indeed wins all their next nine matches, their 10th fixture would be against Man City at Etihad. Jordon Henderson and Co could well be crowned champions that day, provided they win the match.

Ironically, Liverpool's previous Premier League match loss came at the same stadium last season. However, since then Klopp's boys have been unstoppable having lifted three trophies – Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

If the Reds are crowned champions on April 4 against Man City, they would have sealed the title race with six games still in their hand and by doing so, they would beat Man Utd's record.

Liverpool already has set and broken several records this season but their defender Andy Roberston says their focus at the moment is not that.

"Yes, if we break records on the way, fine, great, but we will look at that [only] if we get a trophy.

Because last season we broke records in terms of clean sheets and ended up empty-handed in the Premier League. Records don't mean anything unless they get you the end goal, hopefully, this season it will [come]," Robertson told Liverpool's official website.