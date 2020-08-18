Indias 1st full-fledged girls residential football academy launched

Bengaluru: RFC Girls Football Academy, India's first full-fledged girls residential football training facility, was launched by Rebels FC on Monday in Bengaluru.

The academy will provide top of the line scientific training for young female players to achieve their dream of becoming a professional football player and also help them pursue a career in the sport. The full-fledged residential football program integrated with educational pursuits is located in a campus at New Age World School, Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

The football training destination is open to Under 13 to Under 22 youth from all socio-economic backgrounds, offering them an international level of training programs formulated by its highly qualified technical team honoured with UEFA and AFC coaching licenses led by our Technical Director, AjitBraich.

"I would like to congratulate RFC for setting up the Girls Residential Football Academy. We at the AIFF have a very robust plan to develop women's football in India starting with the U17 Women's World Cup in 2021 and hosting of the Women's Asian Cup in 2022. Academies like RFC will go a long way in achieving the goals," Kushal Das, General Secretary, All India Football Federation said.