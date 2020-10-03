Lewandowski named European Footballer of the Year 2020

Nyon : Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has won the 2019/20 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

"It's an amazing feeling. I would like to thank the teammates and coaches I work with every day. Obviously I'd like to thank my family as well," said Lewandowski as per the Bayern's official website on Thursday.

"As a little boy I dreamed of playing in the big stadiums. Standing here now means a lot to me," continued the 32-year-old.

The Pole scored 55 goals in 47 games on the way to the 2020 treble - he only missed five games - and was the top scorer in the Bundesliga (34 goals), Champions League (15) and the DFB Cup (6). He also provided 10 assists.

Meanwhile, his teammate Manuel Neuer became goalkeeper of the year, Joshua Kimmich was chosen as best defender, while De Bruyne won the prize for the best midfielder.

Bayern coach Hans-Dieter Flick received the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year 2019/20 award. The jury was composed of the 80 coaches of the clubs which participated in the group stages of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, together with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group from each of UEFA's member associations.

In women's category, Pernille Harder, finalist with Wolfsburg, now with Chelsea, won the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Player of the Year, her second time taking the accolade after her success in 2018. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the late finish to the 2019/20 season, the player awards ceremony took place in Switzerland.