Marcus Rashford scores winner as Manchester United beat City 2-1 [Watch Video]

In-form Marcus Rashford netted the winner for Manchester United over derby rivals Manchester City in their Premier League meeting on Saturday.



Manchester United defeated City 2-1 and climbed to third place in the 2022-23 Premier League table. Erik ten Hag and Co are now just a point behind second-placed City.

After a goalless first half, City midfielder Jack Grealish came off the bench and netted a 60th-minute goal that would have closed City's gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal. However, a few minutes later Bruno Fernandes found an equaliser for the home side before Old Trafford erupted with celebrations following Rashford's 82nd-minute winner.





Rashford has netted nine consecutive matches in all competitions for Manchester United in the ongoing season. The goal against City on Saturday was Rashford's 16th strike of the campaign for the Red Devils in 26 competitive matches. He has also provided six assists as well.

Earlier this season, in October, Manchester City thrashed United 6-3 at Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's new signing Erling Haaland had netted a hat-trick in that game. The Norwegian striker failed to score or make an assist at Old Trafford on Saturday.

When there is a Manchester derby, controversies and tense moments are bound to happen and their latest game was no different. Rashford seemed to interfere with play from an offside position in the build-up to Fernandes' equaliser but the goal stood as the forward didn't actually touch the ball.

Reacting to the same, Ten Hag said, "I can see it from the other side as well. The rules, it's a confusing moment for the back line of the opponent. The rules say Marcus didn't touch the ball and he wasn't interfering. Bruno came from the back – but I can see it from the other side."

Meanwhile, Fernandes, who moved from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United in January 2020, now scored 39 Premier League goals. Since his debut in February 2020, no Premier League midfielder has scored more.





Manchester United are in 'the right direction, says Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have now won nine matches in a row in all competitions, their first such streak since the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

"This is why I came to Manchester United. This club is a monster. Old Trafford is a stadium with the right vibe, if you manage to light the fire, you get an amazing experience. We are in the right direction, but it's January. We need to improve and I think there are still many aspects in our game we can do better," Ten Hag told reporters after United's 2-1 win.

Manchester United's next game is on Wednesday (Thursday in India) against Crystal Palace in the league. Following this, Ten Hag's side has a big game scheduled as they will lock horns against table-toppers Arsenal on Jan. 22.