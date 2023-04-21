Mumbai City FC prevail 1-0 over Chennayin FC in Super Cup

Manjeri: Mumbai City FC registered a 1-0 win over Chennayin FC in a thrilling final Group D match but it was not enough to secure a place in the semifinals of the Super Cup football tournament here.

Ayush Chhikara scored his maiden goal in Mumbai colours on Wednesday night. However, following NorthEast United's 6-3 win over Churchill Brothers, the result was not enough to earn a semifinal place as the Islanders bowed out of the tournament with a win.

Proceedings kicked off with early pressure from Chennayin FC, who did not allow Mumbai City FC to find their rhythm in the first 10 minutes. In the ninth minute, Rowllin Borges from deep in the Mumbai City box deployed an incisive long ball and immediately put Chhangte into play on the right. Chhangte burst forward with pace and played into a nearly empty box, only for it to be cleared by Vafa.

Nawaz was called into action in the 14th minute when Dueker played a long grounded ball to Rahim who dribbled his way into the box and fired a low driven shot that was kept out by a spectacular save by Nawaz, diving to his right.