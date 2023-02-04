Premier League: Klopp Uses Rashford's recovery at Man Utd to inspire struggling Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has used the example of Marcus Rashford's recovery at Manchester United for Liverpool FC's struggling players this season.

Rashford, whose 2021-22 campaign was marred with injuries and poor form, managed just five goals and two assists in 32 competitive matches for Manchester United. However, the English forward has bounced back in style this season, having already scored 18 goals and eight assists in 31 games in all competitions.

Liverpool played every single game last season that was on offer for them. In the underway campaign, the Reds have been eliminated from both Cup competitions: FA Cup and League Cup, which they won in 2021-22. The Anfield side has secured just eight wins from 18 league outings and are in 10th place in the 2022-23 Premier League table, 10 points behind the Champions League qualification spot.

Ahead of Liverpool's away league fixture against Wolves, Klopp, whose side is yet to win a Premier League match in 2023, has admitted that a number of his players are struggling for form and confidence. The German boss has called on Liverpool to "fight through" their problems and appealed Rashford's revival should encourage any player experiencing a slump.

"We can all see that some players didn't exactly reach the level they reached for us consistently over five or six years. That's not unusual – it happens to other players as well. One of the best examples ever probably will be Marcus Rashford. The season he had last year and the season he has this year, I'm not sure he can really explain it. Erik ten Hag coming in, new boys, a different approach, of course it makes a difference, but it's not as though Marcus didn't want to deliver last year. Now he is flying. That's how it goes.

"The times in between these two extremes we have to use and fight through it. Self-pity is not allowed in these moments. We are human beings and we know there are moments when you think: 'Oh my God, everything is going against me.' There's only one person who can change that and it's yourself. For the player, it's a situation that he will face during a long career. Not only once but probably two or three times. You have to get through this and the players I know, my players, they will go through that and show again how good they are," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

Among the players who have evidently lost their touch this season is defensive midfielder Fabinho. The Brazilian star has lost his place to teenage midfielder Stefan Bajcetic. Fabinho was also lucky to not to be sent off for a dangerous foul on Evan Ferguson when introduced in the FA Cup defeat at Brighton last Sunday.

"Fab knows he is not flying and has to work his way back. It's now really helpful that we have Stefan. He is doing really well and you need in this position the guy who wants to win challenges, protects everybody and who plays football as well. Fab did that for us for many years, absolutely brilliantly, the best in his position for a long time, and at the moment it's not clicking. You have to go through that. He's now not the happiest person on the planet but he understands the decision," Klopp said further.

Liverpool will be in West Midlands on Saturday to take on Wolves in their Premier League game. The Reds have bagged two wins from their last five league fixtures.