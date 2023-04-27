PSG offer latest Neymar injury update amid player's links with Man Utd, Chelsea

Neymar has returned to the training centre at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the Ligue club confirmed on Thursday.

A reoccurring ankle injury has been Neymar's headache for a while now. The latest damage happened when he damaged his ankle during PSG's Ligue 1 game against Lille in February. After this, he underwent surgery in Doha, Qatar and ever since he has been out of action. While recovering from the latest knock, Neymar also took a trip back home, where he visited his former club Santos.

As Neymar is slowly recovering back to full fitness, he is ready to step up his rehabilitation with PSG's medical staff, according to PSG's latest statement.

"Neymar Jr has returned to the Training Centre, with the members of Paris Saint-Germain's medical staff and the surgeons who operated on him proceeding with the removal of his protective boot today. After receiving reassuring results from his tests, the player will now be able to continue his rehabilitation protocol in Paris," read PSG's statement.

Before being ruled out of the 2022-23 season, Neymar was enjoying a great season with the Parc des Princes side. He scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 matches for PSG in all competitions.

PSG are eight points clear at the top of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 table after 32 games and Neymar played a significant role in his side's domestic success before getting injured. In 20 Ligue 1 games, the Brazilian forward scored 13 goals along with 11 assists as well.

Neymar had a frustrating FIFA World Cup as well last year, where he was forced to miss at least three group games because of the same ankle issue. Eventually, Brazil were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the competition in Qatar by Croatia.

Neymar to move to Premier League?

While Neymar has a contract with PSG until 2025, rumours about his exit from Paris do not seem to stop, with his latest links being with Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Neymar's contract situation at PSG, while Chelsea, who are having a nightmare season, are also interested in securing the Brazilian striker's services, according to French outlet FootMercato.

The report has claimed that the Old Trafford club made contact with PSG at the beginning of the year to enquire how much it would take to sign Neymar during the 2023 summer market.

Manchester United are currently in takeover talks, with Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani seen as the favourite to purchase the club, should the Glazers agree to a sale.

The Qatari firm are believed to be looking to make a statement with summer signings, with Neymar being considered as an attractive proposition for Manchester United's new potential owner.

Manchester United will be in the summer market to sign at least one forward, with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane being one of their main targets. Among their current forwards, on-loan Wout Weghorst is expected to return to parent team Burnley at the end of the season, while Anthony Martial could be sold, which would mean the club would want to sign a new forward.

During his time at FC Barcelona, Neymar was regarded as one of the best players in the world, scoring 105 goals and registering 76 assists in 186 matches for the Catalan giants in all competitions. He helped the Camp Nou side win La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey titles and the Champions League, but he has failed to lift the European Cup at PSG.