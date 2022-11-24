Qatar World Cup: Will Harry Kane Play In England vs USA? Gareth Southgate offers update

England captain Harry Kane will be fit for their upcoming game against United States Men's National Team (USMNT), according to head coach Gareth Southgate.

England started their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a big 6-2 victory over Iran in their Group B fixture. In the same game, Kane injured his ankle early in the second half and was substituted.

"Harry is fine. He has worked slightly separately from the group but all good for Friday night. He had a scan [on Wednesday] to make sure everything is fine," Southgate told reporters on the eve of their second group game.

Kane, who assisted two goals out England's six against Iran, is two goals away from equalling Wayne Rooney as the leading scorer for the Three Lions. The Tottenham Hotspur star has so far netted 51 goals in 76 games, while Rooney scored 53 goals in 120 appearances during his playing career.

Meanwhile, Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire is feeling "much better" after also being substituted on Monday.

"He was feeling ill and that was affecting his vision. You worry about concussion in that instant, but we were going back through all the footage and there is nothing, so he is in a good area," said Southgate.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, on the other hand, has stepped up his training and is available to play on Friday, which would mark his first appearance since undergoing groin surgery in October.

While Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson did not train in a light session with the rest of the substitutes at England's Al Wakrah training base on Wednesday, he is not considered a fitness doubt. James Maddison, who was absent in the game against Iran due to a knee injury, also did not train.

England will qualify for the last 16 if they beat the USMNT and Southgate added, "We would like to get qualification done as soon as possible. The first objective is to get out of the group. We would love to do that on Friday, but the game won't be anything like Monday.

"We have to make sure we are back to the psychological place we were at the start because the States will be an athletic team, they press really well, are organised, well coached. They have quite a few players we know from the Premier League and they showed in the first half against Wales the best side of themselves. Monday was a great start and it is that reset to be ready for Friday."