Sreenidhi Football Club second round of selection trials soon

Hyderabad: Aimed at reviving the past glory and bringing a new dimension to football in the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Sreenidhi Football Club, which has recently been granted the playing rights for Hero I-League from the season 2021-2022 onwards, is currently running trials for its youth teams to play Youth Hero I-Leagues.

A record registration of 600 plus participants across different age groups (Sub-Junior, Junior, and Elite), has strengthened the hope, for sure, that football in Telangana is alive and Sreenidhi FC foresees and indispensable role to play.

The second round of trials will be held in Hyderabad during April/May prior to announcing the final team.

The final list for the different youth teams will probably be announced in May/June.

The schedule of the matches can be determined only after the AIFF fixtures are finalised (normally happens between November and April, have to wait for AIFF on this matter).

With the vision to develop players capable of representing the state and national teams, Sreenidhi FC is coming up with a world-class complex dedicated to football comprising o four pitches of international standards.

On the occasion of the trials, K S. Sreenivasa Raju, Managing Director of the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) and Secretary to the government - Tourism, Culture and Sports, motivated the players with his thought-provoking words.

The Telangana Football Association president Dr. Mohd. Ali Rafath, who was the chief guest for the event, encouraged the promising players them to strive hard to accomplish their goals.

The young footballers were excited to be part of the event and very much glad about the possibility to represent Sreenidhi FC in the Hero I-League in the future.