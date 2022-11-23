Will Cristiano Ronaldo's two-game ban affect his World Cup campaign with Portugal?

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking an Everton fan's phone out of his hand.



In April earlier this year, Ronaldo appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel following a loss at Goodison Park.

An independent Football Association (FA) hearing found him guilty of improper and violent conduct.

The 37-year-old forward was cautioned by police in August and apologised to the young fan immediately after the incident.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United by mutual consent. This happened after the former Real Madrid star's bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, where the forward criticised the Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag and the club as well. The player was also fined £50,000 by the FA.

However, the two-ban suspension will not affect Ronaldo's World Cup involvement, according to BBC Sport. Ronaldo will serve the two-game ban at domestic level with any new club - in England or abroad - although it does not apply at continental club level, such as the Champions League.

Ronaldo is set to captain Portugal in their Group H opening game against Ghana on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Manchester United on Tuesday thanked Ronaldo for his contribution to the club across two stints. After spending six seasons at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009, where he helped the side win many trophies including three Premier League titles and the Champions League, Ronaldo returned to the club in the summer of 2021.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch," read Manchester United's statement.

Ronaldo had just over seven months remaining on his £500,000-a-week contract with Manchester United and with his departure, he is open to joining any club on a free transfer, including a Premier League club when the winter window opens in January.

"Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future," said a statement from Ronaldo.

After finishing as the club's leading scorer last season with 24 goals, Ronaldo managed just three goals in 16 outings in the 2022-23 campaign in all competitions.