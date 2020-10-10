Yumnam 1st Indian to appear in The Guardian's Next Generation list
Defender Bikash Yumnam has become the first and only Indian player to get featured in The Guardian's Next Generation 2020: 60 of the best young talents in world football
New Delhi : Defender Bikash Yumnam has become the first and only Indian player to get featured in The Guardian's Next Generation 2020: 60 of the best young talents in world football.
"Composed on the ball, a great reader of the game, and capable of excellent, fast, long throw-ins, the teenager has already been earmarked for a quick progression to the full international side," reads his profile on The Guardian website.
The profile mentions his performance in the 2018 Asian under-16 championship where India made the quarter-finals, losing 0-1 to South Korea. It was the only goal India conceded in the competition following 0-0 draws against Iran and Indonesia.
The 17-year-old Manipur-born defender was loaned to Indian Arrows, the All India Football Federation's development side, for the 2019-20 I-League. After 16 games, the Indians-only Arrows who are protected from relegation were at the bottom of the 11-team standings. He has played nine games in the I-League top tier before it was halted because of Covid-19 pandemic.
"He impressed again on loan at developmental club Indian Arrows before returning to Punjab, turning down offers from bigger Indian clubs, in May," the profile reads.
"It's a great news and brings me immense joy and pride that my boy Bikash got featured in such a prestigious list. He has huge potential, everyone here appreciates him, he has the attributes to become a great player," Ranjit Bajaj, owner of Minerva Academy FC, stated.
"He is a young player who of course will have to be protected, but at the same time should be given space to grow and reach his potential. He is a serious kid, always on time for training, and has certain modesty but on the pitch, he leads the team and always wants to win as a team. He is an example for many in the academy and I hope we can produce such talents in years to come," he added.
The Guardian has been releasing the list of next generation player every year since 2014.