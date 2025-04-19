Formula 1: Aston Martin boss Cowell dismisses contract talks with Verstappen

Jeddah: Andy Cowell dismissed speculation linking Max Verstappen with a potential move to Aston Martin, despite ongoing rumours about the reigning World Champion’s future with Red Bull.

Even though the season is only four races in, Verstappen’s relationship with Red Bull has become a major talking point in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix paddock. This followed comments from Red Bull’s motorsport adviser, Helmut Marko, who admitted he had “great concern” over Verstappen’s future with the team.

Marko’s remarks led to a flurry of questions directed at Verstappen during Thursday’s official press conference in Jeddah, with Aston Martin being floated as a possible landing spot - even though the team currently has Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll under contract through at least 2026.

During Friday’s team principals' press conference, Aston Martin’s boss Cowell became the latest to weigh in, addressing questions about whether the Silverstone-based team would be interested in signing Verstappen.

“We’re incredibly fortunate that we’ve got two incredibly experienced drivers signed for the next two years, and that means I can just focus on trying to help improve the business and the art of making a fast race car,” said the Aston Martin Team Principal and CEO.

Pressed further as to whether this was a confirmation that there is “no room for Max Verstappen in 2026”, Cowell added: “I’m saying that my head is full of improving the company so that we can make a fast race car for Lance and Fernando.”

With former Red Bull designer Adrian Newey already making the move from Milton Keynes to Silverstone, and Honda set to join Aston Martin next year after their stint with Red Bull, there's a growing sense that the team could offer Verstappen a familiar environment.

However, for any such move to materialize in the near future, it would require a significant shake-up of Aston Martin's current driver lineup.

Fernando Alonso, for his part, brushed off any concerns about potentially losing his seat, calling the chances of teaming up with Verstappen “very unlikely". Still, he acknowledged that the rumours serve as a compliment to the strides Aston Martin has made in recent seasons.

“This shows the project we’re in, the future that this team has. As I said always, even last year when I extended the contract, I will drive for as long as I feel fast and I feel competitive and the team needs me behind the wheel," Alonso said.

“But my contract is much longer than my racing career, so I will stay with this team for many years in a different role. And if that means I can win a World Championship while I’m not behind the wheel, I will still feel very proud of the project.”



