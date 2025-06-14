Gambhir flies back due to family emergency

New Delhi: A week before India begins their five-match Test series against England in Leeds, head coach Gautam Gambhir has flown back home due to a family emergency. Gambhir had been with the Indian team at Beckenham ahead of their intra-squad practice match starting on Friday.

“Yes it came to the light yesterday that Gambhir would be flying back home due to an important family emergency related to his mother. As of now, we believe that Gambhir has already linked up with his family in New Delhi.

“Keeping in mind the current situation, it’s not known yet about when he would join the India team ahead of the Test series’ commencement,” said sources aware of development to IANS on Friday.

In Gambhir’s absence, alongside batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, bowling coach Morne Morkel, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip will help the Indian team prepare for the upcoming Test series against Ben Stokes-led England, which starts at Headingley.

The Test tour of England will also be right-handed batter Shubman Gill’s first assignment as the captain of the Indian team, following the retirement of Rohit Sharma last month. At 25 years and 258 days, Gill will also become the fifth-youngest cricketer to captain India in Tests.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be India’s vice-captain on the all-important Test series, which runs from June 20 to August 4. India and England will also play matches at Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord’s in London, Old Trafford in Manchester and The Oval in London.

India are aiming to win a Test series in England for the first time since 2007. The Test series in England will also be India’s first assignment in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.