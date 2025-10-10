Ghosh’s 94 in vain as India lose to SA by 3 wickets

Richa Ghosh’s 77-ball 94 went in vain as Nadine de Klerk (84 not out) powered South Africa to a three-wicket win against India in their Women’s World Cup match here on Thursday.

Chasing 252, South Africa’s innings was propped up by skipper Laura Wolvaardt’s 70, Chloe Tryon’s 49 and match-winning knock from de Klerk, which included five sixes and eight fours from 54 balls. South Africa made 252/7 in 48.5 overs. Earlier. Richa Ghosh made a vibrant 94 after another top-order malfunction as India recovered to post a competitive 251 all out in 49.5 overs.. Ghosh’s 77-ball innings (11x4, 4x6) showed her teammates how to make use of a rather easy-paced pitch with her seventh ODI fifty.

The ACA-VDCA Stadium pitch, perhaps, was the best among the three decks — including Guwahati and Colombo — India have batted on yet but they failed to exploit it fully after being asked to bat. But the beginning was bright as openers Pratika Rawal (37) and Smriti Mandhana (23) added 55 runs in 10.2 overs. Rawal engaged in some smooth strokeplay, and a flowing cover drive off pacer Marizanne Kapp was the standout shot in her innings.

But Mandhana never looked comfortable out there. She tried to break the shackles with a towering straight six off pacer Ayabonga Khaka but perished soon to left-arm spinner Noku Mlaba.

Brief scores:

India 251/10 in 49.5 overs (Richa Ghosh 94, Pratika Rawal 37, Sneh Rana 33; Chloe Tryon 3-32, Marizanne Kapp 2-45, Nadine de Klerk 2-52) lost to South Africa 252/7 in 48.5 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 70, Chloe Tryon 49, Nadine de Klerk 84 not out; Kranti Gaud 2-59, Sneh Rana 2-47) by 3 wickets.