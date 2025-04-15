Guntur’s Sheikh Rashid Becomes Youngest Opener for CSK with Impressive IPL Debut

Chennai Super Kings made a strong comeback in IPL 2025, snapping a string of losses with a confident five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium. In a well-rounded performance, experienced campaigners like MS Dhoni (26), Shivam Dube (43), and Rachin Ravindra (37) played crucial roles. However, it was debutant Sheikh Rashid who stole the spotlight.

Sheikh Rashid, a talented young player from Guntur and former India Under-19 vice-captain, impressed in his IPL debut for CSK. Opening the innings with Rachin Ravindra, the 20-year-old scored a quick 27 runs from 19 balls, hitting six fours. Together, they added a crucial 52 runs for the first wicket, giving CSK a strong start in their chase of 167.

A Record-Breaking Debut

Rashid made history by becoming the youngest player to open the innings for CSK in the IPL at 20 years and 202 days. He broke the previous record set by Sam Curran, who opened in 2020 at the age of 22 years and 132 days.A Rising Star in the Making

CSK had picked up Rashid for his base price of ₹30 lakhs during the IPL 2025 mega auction. He came into the league with a solid domestic record — 19 first-class matches, 1204 runs at an average of 37.62, along with appearances in 12 List-A and 17 T20 matches.

With this impressive debut, Sheikh Rashid has not only proven his potential but also given CSK fans a fresh reason to cheer. If this performance is anything to go by, the young Andhra batter could be a key asset in CSK’s campaign going forward.