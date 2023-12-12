Historic Day for Rajasthan as Zinc Football Academy Bags AIFF's Topmost ‘Elite 3-Star Rating' Udaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India

• Zinc Football ranked as one of the best football academies in India by the All India Football Federation

• In the latest AIFF academy accreditation results, the Zawar-based Academy awarded Elite Category 3-star status In just over 6 years since its inception, Zinc Football Academy – a CSR initiative of Hindustan Zinc, has achieved yet another significant milestone and added a golden feather to its cap, as the academy has been bestowed with the prestigious ‘Elite 3-star' rating by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The AIFF rating firmly establishes Zinc Football among the best youth development academies in India. Zinc Football Academy's programme, with a full-scholarship model, is committed to fostering and nurturing young footballing talent, and has achieved several landmarks within a short span of time. The Academy currently hosts over 70 budding footballers categorized under the age groups of under-13, under-15, under-17 and under-19.

The budding footballers get daily access to state-of-the-art infrastructure, world-class facilities, education, nutrition, hostel and top-notch training – all provided completely free of cost. The academy's holistic approach not only focuses on nurturing these young footballers but also on their overall development as future thought leaders of our society. Expressing his delight, Mr. Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer, Hindustan Zinc, quoted: "It's a historic moment as our Academy is now officially among the best in the country.

This recognition is a huge honour for our entire team. In 2017, we started this initiative with a goal to revive Rajasthan football by intervening at the grassroots level. Six years later, our Academy has already produced two national talents. We will remain dedicated to continuing our positive contribution to the Rajasthan as well as Indian Football ecosystem.” Mr. Dilip Singh Shekhawat, Secretary, Rajasthan Football Association, also commented on this momentous moment for Rajasthan.

He said: "On behalf of Rajasthan Football Association, we extend our heartiest congratulations to Hindustan Zinc's Zinc Football Academy on achieving the Elite 3-star rating from AIFF and being ranked among the best football academies in India. This is a moment of immense pride and honour not just for Zinc Football but for the entire state of Rajasthan.

It reflects the commitment and exceptional talent nurtured within our football community and is a testament to the bright future of football in Rajasthan.” The Elite category rating paves the way for Zinc Football Academy to play in the prestigious AIFF Youth League along with the youth teams of ISL and I-League clubs. These tournaments also present an excellent opportunity for the young talents to get scouted for the national team. Zinc Football Academy has already produced two talents for the India under-16 and under-17 national team.

The young kids went on to win the Rajasthan State Men's League in 2021. They have also excelled in their academics, with two consecutive DAV HZL School toppers in board exams coming from Zinc Football Academy, showcasing the academy's success in its student-athlete model and its holistic approach towards development. Hindustan Zinc has been associated with sports and has been promoting sportsmen for almost 5 decades when the company made its football stadium at Zawar in Rajasthan in 1976.

Since last 50 years, National Football Tournaments are being organized every year at Zawar Stadium. The company has also supported several athletes in the past who have brought numerous laurels for the country in international events. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Zinc Football Academy bags AIFF's Topmost Elite 3-Star Rating.