Historic First National Ranking Table Tennis Event hoisted

Ranga Reddy district's Moinabad has become the proud host of the country's inaugural national ranking table tennis event, marking a significant milestone in the sport's development.

The tournament, taking place at Moinabad Fire Fox Sports and Resorts, has attracted a staggering 1,850 athletes representing 28 states from across India. The competition, which commenced on the 4th of this month, will continue until the 9th of June.

The national ranking event holds immense significance as it determines the rankings of players based on their talent and performance in the tournament. Athletes ranging from under 11 to seniors are vying for top positions in the 12 categories. The event is organized under the auspices of the National Table Tennis Association, with the competition progressing smoothly and efficiently, according to the organizers.

Kamlesh Mehta, Secretary of the National Table Tennis Federation, expressed his delight at the overwhelming response to this historic event. The tournament has witnessed an unprecedented level of participation, highlighting the growing popularity and enthusiasm for table tennis across the country. The success of the inaugural national ranking competition signifies a promising future for the sport in India.