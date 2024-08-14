Hockey India retires jersey number 16 in honour of PR Sreejesh

Hockey India have decided to retire jersey number 16 of goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. The veteran goalkeeper called time on his international career after India’s bronze medal-winning campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Sreejesh played an integral part as India won their second consecutive Olympic medal after a gap of more than five decades. India won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after a gap of 41 years and finished their Paris Olympics campaign by winning the bronze medal again.



Sreejesh will next take up the role of a junior national coach.



Sreejesh had an 18-year-old career with Indian hockey at the international level and has seen many ups and downs, with the Olympic medals being the highest and the failure to qualify for the Olympics being the lowest.



Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, speaking at a function, said no senior team player will be given the number 16 jersey although it will remain in circulation at the junior level.



Hockey India took to social media to announce their decision of retiring jersey number 16. “An era of excellence ends as Hockey India retires the iconic No. 16 jersey of PR Sreejesh. From impossible saves to inspiring generations, Sreejesh’s legacy will forever be etched in the history of Indian hockey,” the statement on social media read.



Sreejesh had a good Paris Olympics outing and made many saves in India’s medal quest. He was the best goalkeeper with the most save efficiency rate of almost 80%.

