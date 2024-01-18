Live
Eying Paris Games ticket: Rejuvenated India eye win against Germany
Just one win away from securing a Paris Olympics berth, a resilient Indian women's hockey team will need to produce its 'A' game against higher-ranked Germany in the semifinals of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers
Ranchi: Just one win away from securing a Paris Olympics berth, a resilient Indian women's hockey team will need to produce its 'A' game against higher-ranked Germany in the semifinals of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers here on Thursday. The Indians bounced back from a 0-1 loss to USA in their tournament-opener to outclass New Zealand and Italy to seal their semifinal spot as the second-placed team from Pool B. It was a near-perfect performance in the last two matches with all departments clicking in unison and the Savita Punia-led side would look to continue the same way in the business end of the tournament.
The top three teams from here will qualify for this year's Olympics and a win on Thursday will guarantee India a ticket to Paris. In case they fail to do so, the Indians will get another shot in the third-fourth place match against the other losing semi-finalists on Friday. But the home side needs to approach the match against Germany with a positive mindset. The best aspect of India's performance in the last two matches was their backline.
The Indian defenders dished out a superlative effort to keep their opponents at bay. The defence led by skipper Savita and comprising Udita, Monika and Nikki Pradhan didn't put a foot wrong in the last two matches, clearing any loose balls inside their circle at the first opportunity. The midfield too has been resourceful. Salima Tete has been phenomenal with her quick running, along with Neha Goyal. The two combined well to create chances for the forwardline.
At the front, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Beauty Dung Dung and Navneet Kaur have also lived upto the team's expectations with their fine display. Penalty corner conversion has been a thorny issue for the Indians but in the last match against Italy, Udita Duhan, playing her 100th international, came as a saviour for India, converting two set pieces with her trademark slap shots. But Udita alone won't be enough for India against a strong side like Germany.