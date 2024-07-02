Hockey India to host maiden Masters Cup for men and women veterans

New Delhi: Hockey India announced the inaugural edition of Masters Cup, a pioneering tournament featuring both men's and women's categories on Tuesday. This unique event will spotlight our veteran players, specifically those over the age of 40, offering a distinct platform compared to other domestic hockey events.

The Hockey India Masters Cup is designed to celebrate the enduring passion and skill of seasoned hockey players. This tournament aims to bring together former players, allowing them to reconnect with the sport they love while competing at a high level. It will serve as a testament to their lifelong dedication to hockey, providing an opportunity to maintain fitness and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow veterans.

"We are thrilled to announce the first-ever Hockey India Masters Cup, an event that honours the dedication and passion of our veteran players. This tournament is a celebration of their enduring love for the sport and a testament to their invaluable contributions to hockey in India.”

“By providing a platform for former players to continue competing, we aim to foster a strong sense of community and ensure that their experience and enthusiasm continue to inspire future generations of players. We look forward to seeing these seasoned athletes back on the field, reliving the excitement of the game and enjoying the camaraderie of their peers," said Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey.

All Hockey India affiliated State Member Units are eligible to participate in this historic event and all eligible veteran players who want to participate in the tournament will have to contact their respective member units and register through the Hockey India Member Unit Portal.

The dates and venues for the tournament will be announced soon.

"The Hockey India Masters Cup is a landmark event that reflects our commitment to engaging and honouring our veteran players. This tournament not only allows former athletes to maintain their connection to the sport but also provides a unique opportunity for them to showcase their skills and fitness. We encourage all eligible players to register and participate, as this event promises to be a memorable and enriching experience for everyone involved,” added Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh.