Hyderabad FC face high-flying Mumbai City 

Bambolim (Goa): Hyderabad FC recorded dominant wins against Chennaiyin and NorthEast United in their last two matches but now face the daunting prospect of facing the high- flying Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium on Saturday.

Mumbai hold a five-point lead at the top of the table that has come from a run of nine unbeaten matches since they lost 1-0 to NorthEast in their opening game in November.

They have won eight of these matches, and have conceded just two goals in their last five games. Coach Sergio Lobera, while being happy with the performances, knows that maintaining this level is the difficult part. "I am very happy with the results so far.

It's very difficult to keep this situation (going) but the most important thing for us is not the table but improving our performance," stated Lobera.

The Islanders have scored in each of their last nine games wherein they also remained unbeaten. During this run, Mumbai scored (17 goals) in each of their last 9 matches.