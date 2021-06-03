Indian hockey official Rabbi Roshan passes away

New Delhi : Hockey's national technical official, Rabbi Roshan, passed away on Thursday due to prolonged illness caused by Covid-19, Hockey India (HI) said in a statement. He was 44.

Roshan began officiating in hockey matches in 2010. His last assignment was the first Hockey India Sub-Junior Women Academy National Championship in Bhubaneswar in March.



Roshan had officiated in a number of domestic tournaments, including the Maharaja Sir BP Singh Prize Money All India Hockey Tournament 2020 in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (A & B Division) Kollam, Kerala, 10th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2020 (A&B Divisions), Chennail Nadu among several other tournaments.



"He was very active in the officiating community and shared a wonderful rapport with other officials. He was always enthusiastic to learn, and was also forthcoming in taking up officiating assignments. We extend our deepest condolences to his family in this moment of grief," said HI president Gyanendro Ningombam.