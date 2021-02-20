Indian hockey team to travel to Europe

New Delhi: A year after it last played an international match, the Indian men's hockey team will travel to Europe for a 17-day tour to play two matches each against Germany and Britain.

The 22-member squad is scheduled to leave for Krefeld, Germany, from Bengaluru on February 21. India will play host Germany in Krefeld on February 28 and March 2.

They will then travel to Antwerp, Belgium where they are scheduled to play Britain on March 6 and March 8.

The Indian men's team last participated in an international competition in February, 2020 when they took on Australia during the FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar.

As a result of good performances, the team had climbed to fourth in the FIH world rankings, India's highest ranking till date.