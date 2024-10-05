Hossler leads by one over Berger in PGA

Jackson: Beau Hossler missed only one green as shot 8-under 64 on a low scoring day at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He missed only one green a 64 to take a one-shot lead into the weekend as he chases his first PGA tour victory.

Hossler (65-64) was at 15-under 129 on the soft, still and vulnerable Country Club of Jackson. The cut was at 6-under 138. Daniel Berger (65-65) was 14-under.

Daniel Berger, out of golf for 18 months with a back injury, had another round of seven birdies and no bogeys for a 65 and was one shot behind.

The group two back included Keith Mitchell (64), Jacob Bridgeman (66) and David Skinns of England, who opened with a course-record 60 and had to rally with three birdies on the back nine just to break par with a 71.

Berger was No. 25 in the world when he stepped away with back trouble after the 2022 U.S. Open at Brookline. He was at No. 664 when he felt good enough to return in January at The American Express. Only recently has he felt closer to normal.

The FedExCup Fall for most players is all about finishing in the top 125 in November to secure a full card for 2025. Bridgeman took a big step. He came into this week at No. 123 so he has a lot to play for.



