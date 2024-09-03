Live
HPRC, RPC finish joint winners
Rajasthan Polo Club (Jaipur) and hosts Hyderabad Polo Riding Club (HPRC) scored 14 goals each to emerge joint winners in the HPRC Interstate Arena Polo Championship – 2024 held at HPRC, Aziznagar Moinabad here on Sunday.
Hyderabad : Rajasthan Polo Club (Jaipur) and hosts Hyderabad Polo Riding Club (HPRC) scored 14 goals each to emerge joint winners in the HPRC Interstate Arena Polo Championship – 2024 held at HPRC, Aziznagar Moinabad here on Sunday. The Chandigarh Polo Club settled for third place.
The championship proceeded as scheduled in spite of the rain and the teams competed fiercely in the Intercity Arena Polo Championship. The players got the opportunity to play chukkers in a distinctive wet environment making the championship a huge success.
Kunwar Vishal Singh of RPC (Jaipur) was adjudged as the Best Player of their team while Arsalan Khan & Mohd Nayeemuddin shared the honour of Best Player of HPRC.
Final Match Result
RPC (Jaipur) vs HPRC: Goals:14 – 14.
1st Chukker RPC:02 HPRC:05
2nd Chukker RPC:08 HPRC:03
3rd Chukker RPC:04 HPRC:06