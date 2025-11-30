Hyd dist names players for TG Jr Volleyball C’ship
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Volleyball Association has finalised its boys’ and girls’ teams for the 8th Telangana State Junior Inter-District Volleyball Championship 2025, to be held at the mini stadium in Rajiv Nagar, Sircilla, from November 29 to December 2.
The selection trials and preparatory camp were conducted at Victory Playground, Chaderghat, under the supervision of Secretary C. Murali Mohan and officials Rajkumar, Arvind and G. Vinod Kumar.
Anjaneyulu and P. Srikruti have been appointed coaches for the boys’ and girls’ teams, respectively. Pruthvi will captain the boys’ team, while Yashvini will lead the girls’ squad. Both 12-member teams are set to represent Hyderabad in the state championship.
Boys team: 1.Kasala pruthvi (Captain), 2.Chanakya, 3.Sumit Kumar, 4.Akshay, 5.Rohit, 6.Harsha, 7.Karthik, 8.varun, 9.arvind, 10. Sharan, 11. Prashanth and 12. Salman.
Girl’s team: 1.Yashvini (Captain), 2.Abhishree, 3.Apurva, 4.Evlin, 5.Sobia, 6.Hansini, 7.Alekhya, 8.Tuhina, 9.Sonam, 10.Sneha, 11.Aishwarya and 12. Samiya.
