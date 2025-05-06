Hyderabad twins make a mark in chess

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of talent, 10-year-old twins Amaya and Anay Agarwal from Hyderabad have taken the international chess world by storm, achieving milestones that have placed them among the brightest young stars of the sport.

Amaya Agarwal has bagged the prestigious Woman Candidate Master (WCM) title, reaching a FIDE rating of 2004 in an unprecedented 2.5 years. This achievement has secured her the World No. 2 ranking in the Under-10 girls’ category. Her meteoric rise was marked by stellar performances in Budapest and Bosnia, including a flawless 8/8 score in the FM section of the Bejilina Open Chess Tournament and clinching the Best Woman Prize in the U10 Rapid category.

Her twin brother, Anay Agarwal, matched her brilliance by winning the Bosnia Rapid Chess Tournament, securing the title with a round to spare. Anay further bolstered his growing reputation by gaining 100 rating points in classical events across Budapest and Bosnia, cementing his status as a formidable force in global chess.

The twins’ extraordinary success is a testament to their rigorous training at the Ekagra Chess Academy under the guidance of Chief Coach Chaitanya Suresh. His mentorship has been instrumental in honing their skills and fostering their competitive edge.

Speaking at a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club, Coach Chaitanya expressed immense pride in the twins’ achievements, stating, “Amaya and Anay have shown exceptional dedication and talent. Their accomplishments at such a young age are a matter of pride for Hyderabad and India.”

The twins’ mother, Panasha Agarwal, also shared her gratitude, crediting Ekagra Chess Academy for providing world-class training. “We are incredibly proud of Amaya and Anay. Their hard work and Coach Chaitanya’s guidance have made these milestones possible,” she said.

Currently studying in the fourth grade at Indus Public School, Hyderabad, the Agarwal twins are not only excelling in chess but also balancing academics with their passion for the game. Their achievements have sparked excitement in the chess community, with experts predicting that the duo will continue to dominate the global stage.